Here's where bills on abortion, permitless carry, voting stand in the Texas legislature

Here's what happened with some of the bills that have gained the most attention.

AUSTIN, Texas — Eyes are on Texas as lawmakers work through the final days of this legislative session -- with some controversial bills still in play.

A bill proposing to allow the permitless carrying of guns has caught attention nationwide over the past 24 hours since it was passed in the Senate. An anti-abortion bill has been contentious but is also one step closer to becoming law. And Texas-based businesses have spoken out against a bill that would restrict voting in the state.

Some of these bills have been amended and must be approved again by the House or Senate because the text language out of both chambers must match before they are proposed to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Here's what to know:

Permitless carrying of guns

HB 1927 would let anyone carry a gun in Texas without training or a permit. The only people who would be prohibited from permitless carry are people who have felony or family violence convictions.

Those convicted within the past five years of a terroristic threat, deadly conduct, assault causing bodily injury, and disorderly conduct with a firearm were added to that prohibitive group as an amendment Wednesday.

Arguments for/against

Those for the bill say that people shouldn't need a permit to exercise second amendment rights.

Those against the bill say that people should have minimal training on how to handle a gun and store it properly. Opponents say it could also make the jobs of law enforcement harder, with the inability of officers to tell a "good guy with a gun from a bad guy with a gun." Sheriffs and police chiefs across the state spoke out against the bill.

Where does it stand?

There were multiple amendments made to the bill in the Senate, including enhancing penalties for felons caught carrying from a 3rd to 2nd-degree felony charge.

It has to go back to the House to approve or deny those changes before final approval by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abortion restrictions

HB 1280, the so-called Texas Heartbeat Act, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is typically at six weeks gestation and before most women know they are pregnant.

The bill does not make an exception for survivors of rape or incest who become pregnant as a result of the crime against them. It only allows an exception for a woman suffering a medical emergency.

The House amended the bill Wednesday to exclude rapists and people who commit incest against a woman from being able to sue doctors.

The bill also allows anyone to sue a Texas doctor who performs or has an intent to perform an abortion and recover at least $10,000.

Arguments for/against

Those for the bill say it's about preserving life.

Those against the bill say that lawmakers should not dictate what women do with their own bodies. They say that it will restrict women's access to healthcare. They're also warning about how it allows anyone to sue abortion providers.

Where does it stand?

It was passed in the House 83-64 on Thursday. The bill is now going back to the Senate so lawmakers can accept or deny the changes made by the House, or request a conference committee where appointees from each chamber will discuss the differences.

Election laws

HB 6 would do numerous things to change the voting process in Texas, including banning county leaders from proactively sending out mail-in voter applications to registered voters, as was done in Harris County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also requires people who assist disabled voters to identify why the person needs help and gives more latitude to poll watchers.

Groups against the bill call it a "voter suppression" bill, while those who support the bill say it's about "election integrity."

Arguments for/against

House Bill 6's authors say it is "an act relating to election integrity and preservation of the purity of the ballot box through the prevention of fraud in the conduct of an election; increasing criminal penalties; creating criminal offenses." They say it will help improve voter integrity and increase voter confidence.

Multiple large businesses based in Texas have spoken out against the bill, like American Airlines and Dell Technologies.

Those against the bill said that it would limit voting access, such as limiting voting centers that have extended hours, and criminalize simple voting errors, making it harder for marginalized Texans to participate.

"SB 7 limits and discourages voting early and vote-by-mail and targets voters with disabilities by making it harder for them to receive assistance to cast their ballot," the ACLU of Texas says.

Where does it stand?