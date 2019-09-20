HUNT COUNTY, Texas — A Hunt County woman has been missing for nearly 12 years and authorities are still trying to solve the cold case.

Lisa Lee Chandler was last heard from on Sept. 23, 2007, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Over the years, investigators say they've interviewed friends of Chandler and even people who lived in the area where she disappeared. However, authorities say, they aren't closer to finding out what happened to Chandler.

In Sept. 2007, Chandler was living near the 5500 block of State Highway 34 North in Wolfe City when she went missing.

Her mother, Alice Johnson, drove from Louisiana to check on her daughter. She told authorities she became worried after Chandler stopped answering her phone.

Johnson says when she arrived at Chandler's house, nothing inside the residence appeared out of the ordinary. She also told authorities her daughter's vehicle was still in the driveway.

But, Johnson said Chandler's dog was running loose in the yard and this was odd so she filed a missing persons report.

Lisa Chandler

Hunt County Sheriff's Office

“I feel without a doubt that someone in or around Wolfe City knows something about Lisa Chandler. We have learned that a lot of her known associates were in that area at the time she disappeared and some of them people may still live here. Please, if you have any information contact Sgt. Jeff Haines with the Sheriff’s Office who is actively investigating this case," Sheriff Randy Meeks said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jeff Haines 903-453-6809 or via email at jhaines@huntcounty.net

People can also submit a anonymous tips through Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.

