Video shows vandal spray-painting 'Forced Birth is Murder' on Denton pregnancy center, police say

DENTON, Texas — Denton police are investigating an act of vandalism on a pregnancy resource center, and video shows how it happened.

Surveillance footage from the Loreto House center showed someone spray-painting graffiti on the building and its sign Saturday morning.

The graffiti read, "Forced Birth is Murder" and "Not a Clinic," according to a police news release.

Officers were called to the Loreto House on Saturday morning and saw the graffiti.

Footage from security cameras showed someone walking to the front of the building and spray-painting the door and wall. The person, who was wearing a mask, then walked toward the security cameras and spray-painted those as well.

Police were reviewing footage and still investigating the incident Tuesday. No suspect has been identified or arrested.