President Bush, others Texas politicians remember Colin Powell as 'a great public servant'

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

DALLAS — Colin Powell, the former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, is being remembered by several public figures in Texas as a "great public servant" and a "great man."

Powell, 84, died from COVID-19 complications his family shared in an announcement on social media Monday. Family said he had been fully vaccinated, but had an underlying condition; he was being treated for blood cancer for a few years.

Powell, who was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

Tributes to Powell flooded online. Here are some of them:

President George W. Bush

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."

Gov. Greg Abbott

"Cecilia & I send our condolences to Colin Powell's family at this time. General Powell served our country with dignity as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs & then as Secretary of State. May he rest in peace."

Rep. Dan Crenshaw

"God Bless Colin Powell and his family today. May this exemplary public servant Rest In Peace."

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson

"Colin Powell served our nation with grace and dignity, first as a soldier and then a chief diplomat. He brought to these roles a strategic mind, a level of professionalism, and a sense of compassion. My thoughts are with his family as they mourn his loss."

Rep. Al Green

"Former Secretary of State Colin Powell was the dean of diplomacy and the Polaris of politics at the heart of the sensible center. May he rest in eternal peace."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

"Colin Powell was a giant. I have long admired him, and I was blessed to have the opportunity to spend some time with him before the pandemic in 2020. He was kind, thoughtful, and gracious. I will always cherish that memory."