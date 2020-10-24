Texas Rangers to host food donation event Saturday

An estimated 1,200 families can get 30lbs of groceries Saturday morning’s event.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers might not be suiting up for the World Series, but the organization is stepping up to the plate in a big way to help families suffering because of COVID-19.

As the Dodgers and the Rays battle it out on the field in the World Series at Globe Life Field, families all over North Texas are battling something else, a choice between paying the rent and putting food on the table.

"We know our families are having a hard time getting that and getting food and having access to it,” said Karin Morris, executive director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.

The organization is teaming up with Food for the Soul for a food giveaway Saturday morning in Parking Lot F, a stone’s throw away from the action at Globe Life Field.

“We looked at the World Series and knew that we have fans coming from across the country to see their teams play, but the residents of Arlington and Tarrant County and this area North Texas have long been our supporters and we know a lot of them are hurting,” said Morris.

The foundation hosted a number of smaller food donation events over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, but seeing that the need is still great, they’re swinging for the fences, with enough food to feed some 1,200 families.

“We are blessed to have some of the most loyal fans in sports,” Morris said. “These families have been with us when times were good, so we need to be with them now when times are tough.”