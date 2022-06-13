Texas Pie Fest returns, bigger and better than ever

The third annual event kicks off Saturday in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, Texas — Pi day may be in March, but Pie Fest is this weekend in Rockwall.

The third annual Texas Pie Fest will be held Saturday at Tate Farms.

“It’s the great equalizer,” Melissa Tate of Tate Farms said. “Everyone loves pie.”

Some of the best pie bakers from around Texas will be on hand to serve their tasty treats.

As in the past, there will be contests, including a pie fight, pie throwing and pie eating. However, this year, they’re all free.

There is a small fee for anyone interested in entering the pie baking contest.

The newest contest is a doggie pie eating contest.

“There’s going to be some doggie prizes, too,” said Tate.

To keep guests cool and hydrated, there will also be free water.

Last year, so many people showed up, thousands more than expected, most vendors sold out of pie.

But Tate says this year they’re ready to serve an even bigger crowd.

“Do not worry,” she said. “There is going to be plenty of pie.”