'Rest easy, hero': Texas officials, first responders react to death of Dallas police officer

DALLAS — Texas officials and fellow first responders are sharing their condolences after a Dallas police officer was killed Saturday morning.

Officials said the officer was helping at an existing crash scene near North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane when he was struck by a suspected drunken driver.

The police officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not released his name at this time.

A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video on social media of fellow first responders paying their respects to the officer who was killed.

"Rest easy hero. We'll take it from here," Garcia tweet says.

Tragic night for us. This, a small sign of respect and admiration for a fallen brother and his family. Thank you to all Fire/EMS and to Baylor Medical Center for your tireless efforts. Rest easy, hero. We’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/Dxu0AO06a8 — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021

Since that tweet went out, dozens of elected officials and other law enforcement agencies have posted on social media, letting the Dallas Police Department know that their thoughts are with them.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson

I am devastated to hear of the loss of a @DallasPD officer last night. I still consider the men and women of that agency family and they are in my prayers and those of @ArgylePD. https://t.co/lqkRCp0WAM — Emmitt R. Jackson (@ChiefEmmitt) February 13, 2021

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones

On behalf of the @CityOfArlington and @ArlingtonPD we offer our deepest condolences to the men and woman of the @DallasPD and @DPDChiefGarcia



You are in our thoughts and prayers and we are willing to assist you in anyway we can. pic.twitter.com/RKdbHXLMTf — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) February 13, 2021

Attorney General Ken Paxton

It’s with a very heavy heart we pray this morning for @DallasPD and the family of this officer. Tragic loss for all. Our first responders place their life in danger every single minute. https://t.co/qKUD8pZDTY — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) February 13, 2021

Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you, that late last night we lost a @DallasPD Officer, who was struck by a drunk driver while responding to an accident. Sending peace, love and prayers to his family and to our entire DPD family this morning. pic.twitter.com/c62Gm85MyX — Adam R. Bazaldua (@AdamBazaldua) February 13, 2021

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Dallas mourns today over the devastating loss of one of our police officers. He died far too young, but the measure of a life is not longevity, but what someone does with the time they have. And this officer dedicated his time to serving our great city ... (1/2) — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) February 13, 2021

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon

We extend our condolences to our @DallasPD family as we collectively mourn the loss of an officer early this morning. May God wrap his arms around the friends, family and colleagues of the fallen officer. @DPDChiefGarcia — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) February 13, 2021

Garland Police Department

Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Dallas Police Department, as well as the family and friends, of the fallen officer who was struck and killed by a drunk driver this morning. 💙🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/71LA0IqNqL — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) February 13, 2021

Grapevine Police Department

We offer sincere condolences to the officer’s family and everyone at @DallasPD as they mourn this loss. We extend our full support to their department. https://t.co/RbgchaI9TC — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) February 13, 2021

Fort Worth Police Officers' Association

We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the Dallas Police Department family as an officer was killed in the line of duty by a suspected intoxicated driver on North Central Expressway early this morning.



Dallas Police media release ➡️ https://t.co/p1N14yZRmJ pic.twitter.com/TwXzMufhv8 — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) February 13, 2021

Former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen

Prayers for the loved ones and comrades of this @dallaspd officer. https://t.co/7IQ4uGbjPh — Dennis Bonnen (@RepDennisBonnen) February 13, 2021

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo

Please take a moment to send prayers of healing and comfort to our friends @DallasPD and @DPDChiefGarcia. Sadly, a DPD officer was killed by a DWI driver this morning. May the Lord bless the officer with eternal peace and comfort his family and friends. https://t.co/OsqEC0hw9A pic.twitter.com/CbEFD3hY4z — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 13, 2021

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey

I am heartbroken Chief. Please know that @IrvingPD stands ready to assist you and the members of @DallasPD in any way we can. — Chief Jeff Spivey (@IrvingPDChief) February 13, 2021

Red Oak Police Department