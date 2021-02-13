x
'Rest easy, hero': Texas officials, first responders react to death of Dallas police officer

A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video of fellow first responders at the hospital paying their respects to the officer who was killed.
Credit: Eddie Garcia / Twitter
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia shared a video of first responders are paying respects for the officer killed Saturday morning.

DALLAS — Texas officials and fellow first responders are sharing their condolences after a Dallas police officer was killed Saturday morning. 

Officials said the officer was helping at an existing crash scene near North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane when he was struck by a suspected drunken driver.  

The police officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not released his name at this time. 

A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video on social media of fellow first responders paying their respects to the officer who was killed. 

"Rest easy hero. We'll take it from here," Garcia tweet says. 

RELATED: Dallas police officer dies after being struck by suspected drunk driver, officials say

Since that tweet went out, dozens of elected officials and other law enforcement agencies have posted on social media, letting the Dallas Police Department know that their thoughts are with them. 

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon

Garland Police Department

Grapevine Police Department

Fort Worth Police Officers' Association 

Former Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo 

Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey

Red Oak Police Department

