'Rest easy, hero': Texas officials, first responders react to death of Dallas police officer

DALLAS — Texas officials and fellow first responders are sharing their condolences after a Dallas police officer was killed Saturday morning.
Officials said the officer was helping at an existing crash scene near North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane when he was struck by a suspected drunken driver.
The police officer was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not released his name at this time.
A few hours after the crash, Chief Eddie Garcia posted a video on social media of fellow first responders paying their respects to the officer who was killed.
"Rest easy hero. We'll take it from here," Garcia tweet says.
Since that tweet went out, dozens of elected officials and other law enforcement agencies have posted on social media, letting the Dallas Police Department know that their thoughts are with them.