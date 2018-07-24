GRANBURY, Texas — A quick-moving fire came dangerously close to a well-known animal sanctuary just outside of Granbury on Monday afternoon in Hood County.

Second Chance Farm, which specializes in caring for animals with special needs, decided to evacuate more than 100 horses, dogs, birds and other animals when they saw flames and smoke racing their way.

"It's my worst nightmare, my absolutely worst nightmare," said Sandi Walker, who runs the rescue operation.

She said dozens of volunteers responded to a frantic Facebook post when they were alerted to the fire.

"We're probably not going to get much sleep tonight," Walker said. "We need to be on the watch and see. The wind is really swirling."

Hood County Fire Marshall Ray Wilson said they made good progress on the fire, stopping its spread at some 50 acres.

He said two firefighters went to the hospital because of heat-related issues. The temperature during the fire's peak time was well over 100 degrees.

Walker said they were preparing to bring back some of the smaller animals, if they got the all clear from firefighters.

She's just grateful the community responded with a convoy of trucks, trailers and volunteers.

"We're so thankful," she said. "This could've been bad. We've got 70 acres here at the farm and it's dry, dry, dry."

