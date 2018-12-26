Cory Taylor of McKinney was sleeping at the time the crash happened on Christmas Eve. Her husband heard the loud boom and thought someone had crashed into their garage. They found out Christmas morning that someone had slammed into their bricked mail box.

"It's completely destroyed, it's absolutely shattered," Taylor said.

What is left of their mailbox and their neighbor's mailbox has been cobbled together. The bricks have been stacked to allow for two severely bent mailboxes to sit on top.

"The bricks were everywhere. It was scattered all over the road," neighbor CJ Perry said.

It all happened on a road that neighbors say has a history of reckless drivers. Perry and Taylor say people drive at high speeds and are unable to judge the turn.

"The cars come around at a speed that is really too fast and you can't see," Perry said.

Thankfully Taylor's house camera caught the crash. It shows what the Taylors believe is a maroon Cadillac Escalade take a wide turn and plow right through the mailboxes, stopping at nothing.

"I'm thankful it was just a mailbox because it could have been much worse," Taylor said.

Cleaning up is how they spent their Christmas morning. They've filed a report with McKinney Police. The Taylors even posted a sign hoping someone can help identify that SUV and the driver.

