DFW AIRPORT — Wednesday’s severe weather impacted flights into and out of DFW Airport. Long delays, cancellations and diversions were the norm on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“I was supposed to be leaving here to go to Atlanta at 5:45 p.m., but I got a text message from Delta that it was delayed until 7:55 p.m., then I got another text message saying 8:55 p.m.,” explained Quinisha Story, who’d been visiting family in Dallas for Christmas.

When she got the text message about an 8:55 p.m. departure, she decided to give up and rebook a flight for Thursday.

But that left Story in baggage claim, searching for the suitcase she’d checked when she checked in for her flight around 3 p.m.

Dozens of other passengers were in the same boat – they never left DFW Airport, and – with ground crews unable to work due to lightning, their checked bags proved difficult to retrieve.

Delays started late in the afternoon, when the first round of storms began to pop up in North Texas.

Several flights were diverted to San Antonio, Houston, and airports in Arkansas and Louisiana and beyond.

Late Wednesday evening, a second round of storms came through, the Federal Aviation Administration was still reporting major delays and cancellations.

As of 9 p.m. arrivals were behind schedule by about 3 hours and 45 minutes; departures were delayed about two hours.

Story was surprised it wasn’t snow or ice, but almost spring-like thunderstorms, impacting her Christmas travel.

“I wasn’t expecting the heavy rain today - I checked the weather for tomorrow, it’s clear, so hopefully it’ll be a smooth ride out of here tomorrow afternoon,” she said.

