AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton led six states Tuesday afternoon in suing the federal government to end DACA, the program protecting so-called “Dreamers” – children brought to this country illegally by their parents.

The 137-page lawsuit, filed about 3 p.m. in Brownsville, Texas, argues that Congress – not President Obama – is authorized to set immigration policy.

“DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) was an attempt by President Obama to enact a law that Congress had repeatedly rejected,” said Paxton.

Obama enacted DACA in 2012 and the program currently protects almost 800,000 people, according to the Pew Research Center. More than 120,000 are in Texas.

But Paxton’s lawsuit stops short of asking a court to make any deportations.

“[The lawsuit] is not designed to address the totality of immigration law – what’s right about it and what’s wrong about it. We’re not about making policy. We’re about making sure that the law is followed,” Paxton told WFAA.

President Trump tried to phase out DACA but Congress did not act by a March 2018 deadline.

Courts have intervened, though, to put it on hold and are currently deciding if Trump can end the program.

“My suspicion here is that General Paxton and his partners here don’t necessarily like that the courts are ruling on the constitutionality of what President Trump did. They want to see the courts rule on the constitutionality of what Obama did,” said Matt Mackowiak, a Republican consultant who runs Potomac Strategy Group.

But ending DACA would have economic consequences in Texas, according to the Mexican American Legislative Caucus.

“It is not only bad policy, it’s bad politics as strong majorities of Americans support DACA. Instead of wasting taxpayer funds to pick on these Americans without status, the Attorney General should join the bipartisan chorus calling on Congress to fix a broken immigration system that denies these kids their rightful place at the American table,” said state Rep. Rafael Anchia, Chairman of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, in a statement.

Courts will now consider this new challenge as Congress continues to ignore immigration and the hundreds of thousands waiting to see what their future holds.

© 2018 WFAA