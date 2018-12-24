Take a drive down State Highway 114 through north Fort Worth and what you see is progress. Texas Motor Speedway used to be the only staple there and it is now a melting pot of commerce.

The latest addition to the up-and-coming Champions Circle development is an office project set to span 60 acres. A representative with Fine Line Diversified Development told our partners with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the land can fit up to 12 million square feet of office space.

"They've filled up everything else...they had to push west," Bo Lemmon said. Lemmon owns a firework stand right along 114.

This part of north Fort Worth has exploded. It is already surrounded by Tanger Outlets and a Marriot Hotel, and is right across from Texas Motor Speedway.

"Clearly the Speedway was the hub of it," Lemmon said.

Lemmon has seen the promise along 114 and it's the reason he set up his fireworks stand along there.

More than a half-dozen buildings are planned for this area and may take several years to build.

