DALLAS – Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez’ on-duty weapon that was reported missing had been returned to the sheriff’s department’s property room months earlier.

The sheriff’s department said Tuesday that a new inventory search located the gun after a previous audit failed to do so.

The unaccounted-for 9mm Berretta was loaned to Valdez during her long tenure as Dallas County’s sheriff and returned Jan. 2 after she stepped down to run for governor. Sheriff’s department spokesman Raul Reyna said the firearm wasn’t entered into inventory at the time.

“[Interim sheriff Marian Brown] and the Sheriff’s Department offer their sincere apologies to former Sheriff Lupe Valdez for any distress and hardship that was created as a result of the Department’s mistake,” Reyna said.

Valdez drew criticism from the campaign for her opponent, current Gov. Greg Abbott, over the missing gun gaffe.

“Lupe Valdez wants to run the state of Texas but can't even keep track of her gun?,” read a tweet from the verified account for Abbott’s campaign. “Texans deserve better."

Lupe Valdez wants to run the state of Texas but can't even keep track of her gun? Texans deserve better. pic.twitter.com/3Sg96OkEiQ — Texans for Abbott (@AbbottCampaign) August 16, 2018

Reyna said Valdez "did what she was supposed to do" in returning the gun, according to the Associated Press.

Valdez released a statement Tuesday thanking the sheriff's department for their work in finding the gun. She also said she “followed protocol” and reiterated her stance on gun reform.

“This incident further illustrates the importance of gun owner accountability and firearms safety,” she wrote.

“My opponent considered this a slam dunk, thinking this would distract from his unwillingness to keep our communities safe from gun violence, but I will not be strong armed from keeping him accountable for his failures or be silenced on the need for gun reform.”

Thank you @Dallas_Sheriff and @SheriffMBrown14 for finding my Sheriff Department issued firearm. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/BP4cGpRspa — Lupe Valdez (@LupeValdez) August 21, 2018

Reyna said the sheriff’s department would investigate the oversight and “take steps to implement measures to insure this type of incident does not occur again.”

Valdez served as Dallas County Sheriff for 13 years before launching her longshot campaign to challenge Abbott as Texas’ governor. She defeated Houston investor Andrew White for the Democratic nomination in the May primary election.

Contributing: Associated Press

