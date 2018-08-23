Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has made plans to debate Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera before debating his opponent in the November election.

At the conclusion of a Fox News interview focusing on the death of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts, Patrick challenged Rivera to a debate on the issue of illegal immigration. A 24-year-old undocumented immigrant has been arrested for allegedly killing the 20-year-old woman while she was out on a jog in rural Iowa.

“I’ve never met the guy, I seem to like him, seems like he’s got a good heart,” Patrick said of Rivera. “But I saw him here on Fox saying, ‘I feel badly about this, but –.’ There is no ‘but.’”

“I’d be happy to debate Geraldo on this any time, anywhere on this issue.”

The Lt. Gov. took to Twitter following the interview to challenge Rivera – a self-described “moderate Republican” and a friend of President Trump’s, but also a vocal critic of the president’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

I am ready to debate @GeraldoRivera. We immediately called @seanhannity but they haven’t put this together yet. Let me be clear. A 7 minute segment is not a debate. I will fly to NYC for 30 mins, face to face, Sept 4 or 5. Hope @seanhannity will graciously host. #txlege — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) August 23, 2018

Patrick proposed a Sept. 4 or Sept. 5 debate in New York City, with Fox News host Sean Hannity as the moderator.

I agree to these terms. Let’s see and hear who has the moral and legal high ground — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2018

“I agree to these terms,” Rivera wrote in response. “Let’s see and hear who has the moral and legal high ground.”

Despite the apparent agreement, Patrick acknowledged the debate "hadn't been put together yet."

The call for a debate with Rivera – who isn't running for office – comes as Patrick has dismissed the prospect of debating Mike Collier, his Democratic challenger in the November election.

"It’s no secret Lt. Governor Patrick relishes debates, but since his opponent shows no sign of grasping even the most basic rudiments of state government, our campaign has no plans to debate him," Patrick strategist Allen Blakemore told the Texas Tribune last month. "There isn’t anyone in the Lone Star State who isn’t absolutely clear about where Dan Patrick stands on the issues. He told us what he was going to do, then he did it. That’s why Dan Patrick has the overwhelming support of the conservative majority in Texas."

Collier’s camp called Patrick a “clown” after news surfaced of the potential debate with Rivera, and accused the Lt. Gov. of being “scared of facing Texas voters” and “refusing to debate the issues in the state where he holds office and against his actual opponent.”

Wait... so Dan Patrick has agreed to a debate on Fox, but with Geraldo Rivera? Texans see right past this clown. Dan is so scared of facing Texas voters, he refuses to debate the issues in the state where he holds office and against his actual opponent, me. https://t.co/qppoAZO8NY — Mike Collier (@CollierForTexas) August 23, 2018

Collier accepted an invitation from a Houston TV station to debate Patrick, but the Lt. Gov. did not respond.

Earlier in Patrick’s Thursday interview on Fox News, Patrick referenced Tibbetts’ alleged killer, Cristhian Bahena Rivera, as a reason for a hard stance on immigration.

“It’s time for the Republicans and Democrats in Congress to do something about it,” he said. “Don’t misinterpret my passion for anger. Anger gets us nowhere, but passion can.”

Patrick followed those claims with calls for funding for a border wall.

Later in the interview, Patrick placed blame for Tibbetts’ death on lawmakers who have opposed Mr. Trump’s immigration policy – namely, staunch Trump critic Sen. Charles Schumer.

“The blood is on Chuck Schumer’s hands,” he said.

