James Avery, the founder of the popular Texas jewelry brand, has died at the age of 96, according to a tweet from the company's official account Monday.

"It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery," read the tweet posted just before 3 p.m. "He touched many lives through his art & giving spirit."

Avery started the business in 1954 from a two-car garage and with $250 in capital, according to the company's website.

"It was his desire to create jewelry that had meaning for him and his customers as well as having lasting value," the company states on the site. "In 1957, he mailed his first Christian jewelry catalog. It was 16 pages and featured 39 items, all handmade."

Avery's son, Chris Avery, serves as the company's CEO/president. The company is based out of Kerville, Texas, with manufacturing plants also in Hondo, Fredericksburg amd Comfort.

The company has placed a memorial on its page allowing customers to share their remembrances.

"We began to collect jewelry from the Avery collection in the 1990’s while living in Carrollton, Texas," wrote Karen Ivy on the memorial page. "The beautiful designs are so distinctive that even in Indiana I have spoken to people wearing Avery jewelry that I recognized immediately. I pray that the family will be comforted in knowing that Mr. Avery brought joy to many of us and will always be remembered by people that the Avery family has never met. Blessings to you all."

