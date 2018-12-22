A Dallas Police Department trainee officer is on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation after he was arrested early Saturday morning for Assault Family Violence Bodily Injury, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the Dallas Police, 23-year-old Reginal Thomas has been with the department since February and is assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.

Thomas is currently in Dallas County Jail, where he was booked at 3:40 a.m. Saturday. No bond has been set yet.

