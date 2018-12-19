It turns out, travelers love Dallas Love Field (DAL). For the second year in a row, the Dallas airport earned top marks with users of the travel-organizing app TripIt. A list of the "happiest flyers" on the app released Wednesday by the company revealed that Dallas Love Field is the no. 1 airport that makes travelers happiest to fly to and depart from.

This is an improvement over TripIt's 2017 rankings, which had Love Field in its top spot for arrivals but not departures (that honor went to Chicago's Midway International Airport).

TripIt looked at almost 1 million flights to gather tis data, and also discovered that travelers preferred alternate airports, and often would pick the smaller airport if a city had multiple hubs.

What about y'all? Do you like flying out of DFW International or Dallas Love Field more? Let us know!

