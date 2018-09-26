DALLAS – Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested a total of 98 illegal immigrants in North Texas and Oklahoma during a 10-day, targeted sting that ended last Friday.

Eighty-seven of the arrests were made in 38 North Texas cities, with 11 happening in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

Among the arrestees were 29 individuals who had re-entered the U.S. illegally after having been previously deported – a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Five of the individuals arrested were documented gang members, including at least three with ties to the violent MS-13 gang.

“Most of the aliens targeted by [Enforcement and Removal Operations] deportation officers during this operation had prior criminal histories,” read a press release on the operation.

Sixty-seven of them had prior convictions, for a slew of crimes including drug and weapons crimes, trafficking, sex crimes and even murder, according to ICE.

A total of 87 men and 11 women, ranging from age 19 to 62, were arrested. Wednesday’s ICE release detailed four specific arrests over a nine-day span.

• A previously-deported Mexican native, who had been convicted of reckless injury to a child and was wanted on two child sex assault warrants, was arrested on Sept. 12 and handed over to Kaufman County officials.

• Two El Salvadoran natives with ties to MS-13 were arrested on Sept. 14 and Sept. 19. One was wanted by Interpol on an extortion warrant. The other had prior warrants for “acts of terrorism related to homicide, extortion and drug crimes.”

• A third confirmed gang member from Mexico was arrested on Sept. 20.

“By removing criminal aliens from the streets during this North Texas and Oklahoma operation, our ICE officers provide a valuable community service by enhancing public safety,” Marc J. Moore, field office director of Enforcement and Removal Operations Dallas said in a release. “These ongoing daily operations also help maintain the integrity of our immigration laws.”

A list of cities where arrests were made during last week’s sting, according to ICE:

Amarillo (2), Arlington (2), Athens (1), Big Spring (1), Bridgeport (1), Canton (1), Carrollton (1), Dallas (11), Denton (3), Fort Worth (5), Frisco (3), Garland (1), Gilmer (4), Grapevine (1), Greenville (1), Haltom City (1), Haslett (1), Hawley (1), Irving (6), Jacksboro (2), Kaufman (1), Lewisville (2), Longview (2), Lubbock (9), McKinney (3), Mesquite (2), Palestine (2), Pampa (4), Perryton (2), Plainview (2), Plano (1), Sache (1), San Angelo (2), Sherman (2), Tyler (1), Wichita Falls (1) and White Oak (1). A total of 11 arrests were made in Oklahoma in Oklahoma City (3) and Tulsa (8).

ICE specifically targeted the 98 individuals arrested last week. During such an operation, non-targets are “evaluated on a case-by-case basis, and, when appropriate, they are arrested by ICE officers.”

© 2018 WFAA