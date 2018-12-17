Officials are still investigating the cause of a structure fire late Saturday night in southern Dallas County that killed two people and at least six animals.

A 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman died during a structure fire at the 9000 bock of Beckley View Avenue, medical examiners confirmed. The medical examiner's office has not yet released the names of the deceased.

The medical examiners also said that the remains of "6-7 animals (dogs or cats)" that presumably died in the fire were also found at the scene.

No more information was available as of 6:16 p.m.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated accordingly. Check back for more details.

© 2018 WFAA