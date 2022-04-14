Texas man allegedly shoots and kills ex-wife's new husband after argument

Austin Bovey and his ex-wife's new husband, Trenton McCoy, 37, got into an argument. Then around 10:30 p.m., the ex-wife said Bovey shot McCoy in the face.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A Texas man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing his ex-wife's new husband, according to the city of Lewisville.

On Monday, Austin Garret Bovey's ex-wife called him to come from his home in Dallas to her home in Lewisville to help with a problem she was having with their teenage son.

Bovey, 36, went to his ex-wife's house in the 600 block of Hardy Street to talk with his son, city officials said. This is near E. State Highway 121 and W. Main Street in Lewisville.

Bovey and the ex-wife's new husband, Trenton McCoy, 37, got into an argument. Then around 10:30 p.m., the ex-wife said Bovey shot McCoy in the face.

McCoy was taken to the hospital and put on life support, city officials said.

Lewisville Police arrested Bovey on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Bovey bonded out of the Lewisville Jail on Wednesday. Soon after, the Lewisville Police Department was notified that McCoy was removed from life support and had died.