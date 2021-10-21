10 months after Jan. 6 riot, Texas man charged with allegedly punching officer in 'violent struggle' outside Capitol

Robert Wayne Dennis is accused of assaulting and resisting an officer, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence and more.

DALLAS — A Texas man has been charged with six federal counts in his alleged connection to Jan. 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint filed in D.C. US District Court, on Oct. 14, Dennis was captured on body camera video "assaulting law enforcement officers," including a Metropolitan Police Department officer who was among several officers trying to control the crowd.

The complaint says that around 2:50 p.m. during officers' attempt to keep the mob out of the Capitol, Dennis grabbed one of the officer's batons and used it to knock down another officer. The complaint says Dennis and the officer were engaged in a "violent struggle," in which Dennis allegedly threw several punches.

Different body camera video at around 3:15 p.m. from another part of the Capitol showed Dennis being questioned by other police officers, who told Dennis law enforcement "would apply for a warrant for his arrest at a later time." They then let him go so that he could seek medical attention.

On Jan. 6, members of Congress were meeting inside the Capitol building to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election when a mob, who had just finished listening to a speech by then-President Donald Trump, marched across the National Mall and forced its way into the halls of Congress.

Ten months after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal agents have arrested more than 600 people across the country believed to have joined in the Jan. 6 attack.

Meanwhile, a congressional committee has been tasked with investigating the deadly attack, issuing subpoenas to nearly 20 individuals believed to have been involved in planning the riot including four of Trump’s advisers and associates.

The committee is looking into every aspect of the siege, including what Trump himself was doing while it unfolded, and any connections between the White House and the rioters who broke into the building.

The panel is also investigating how the protests leading up to and during the insurrection were financed, including the rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6 preceding the riot.