Bag secured: North Texan claims $4.7 million lottery prize

WEATHERFORD, Texas — A Weatherford resident is a few million dollars richer.

The anonymous winner of a June 17 Lotto Texas Jackpot has come forward to claim their prize, according to Texas Lottery officials on Monday.

The lottery prize was $8 million for the drawing, but the winner selected the cash value option when they bought the ticket. In the end, they'll get $4,784,297.17 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Tiger Mart at 102 E. Interstate 20 in Weatherford. This is at the intersection of Interstate 20 and S. Main Street near Weatherford High School.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38).

The winner had 180 days to claim their prize.

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 58,117 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the "Extra!" add-on feature won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,431 for the same drawing.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $37.1 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $81.5 billion in prizes to lottery players.