From averaging 600 COVID-19 cases a day to now 10, Texas long-term care facilities reaching record-low numbers in April

So far in April, Texas long-term care facilities are averaging 11 new daily cases. The highest monthly average happened in December when it was 614.

Texas health officials reported 1,444 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with 12 new COVID-19 cases in the state's nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

Through 12 days in April, these facilities are averaging 11 new cases a day.

This is one of many statistics that have been declining across the state in April.

Earlier this month, the state opened up vaccines for all Texans 16 years and older. So far, 14,497,571 COVID-19 doses have been administered, 9,294,198 Texans have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose and 5,721,979 people have been fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases

State health officials reported 1,444 new cases of COVID-19 Monday. This is the third day in a row there have been fewer than 2,000 daily cases in the state.

Texas has had fewer than 5,000 reported cases every day since March 3. The cases have started to level off since that point.

The state's current 14-day average is 2,205. This is the lowest it has been since June 6-19 when it was 2,158.

The record-high 14-day average happened from Jan. 4-17 when it was 18,915.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Monday, state health officials reported there are currently 2,823 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas.

This is the 12th consecutive day this statistic has remained below 3,000.

The record-high number of hospitalizations happened on Jan. 11 when there were 14,218 patients in Texas hospitals.

The state currently has a 14-day average of 2,893 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 deaths

COVID-19 deaths in Texas have steadily been on the decline since late January, according to statistics gathered from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

A COVID-19 death is when a medical certifier, usually a doctor with direct knowledge of the patient, determines COVID-19 directly caused the death, according to state officials.

In July, state health officials changed their method of reporting COVID-19 deaths, saying that death certificates are required by law to be filed within 10 days.

Even so, reported COVID-19 deaths are frequently delayed. So the number of COVID-19 deaths being reported recently might not be the best reflection of where things currently stand.

COVID-19 positivity rate

As of Monday, the state's COVID-19 7-day average antigen test positivity rate by specimen collection date is 3.15%, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This statistic has started to level off the past few months as it has remained between 2.85% and 3.84% since Feb. 26, less than a single percentage point.

A county's positivity rate takes into account both the number of positive COVID-19 results and people tested. The 7-day average prevents outliers from impacting the results.

The state's record antigen test positivity rate happened on Jan. 3 when the rate was 13.73%.

COVID-19 long-term care cases

Long-term care facilities in Texas are seeing a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

There were 12 new COVID-19 cases added in nursing facilities and assisted living facilities Monday, health officials said. The last time there were more than 100 reported cases happened on March 18, when there were 111 cases.

In March, long-term care facilities in Texas averaged 37 new cases a day. This is the lowest monthly average since the state started tracking these numbers in late July.

Through 12 days in April, these facilities are averaging 11 new cases a day.

The highest monthly average happened in December when Texas long-term care facilities were averaging 614 cases a day.

COVID-19 child care cases

Texas child care centers have seen some of the lowest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases in the past month since tracking began, according to statistics from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Child care centers along with before-school and after-school programs have to report COVID-19 cases to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Those cases are reported daily here.

State officials reported Monday there were 27 new cases of COVID-19 in these facilities.

These facilities currently have a 14-day average of 15.5 new cases a day. The record-low happened from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7 when there were 15.07 new cases a day.

The record-high happened from Jan. 19 through Feb. 1 when these facilities averaged 115 new cases a day.