Watch: Texas House honors WFAA great Dale Hansen following retirement

The Texas House congratulated Dale Hansen after he had his last broadcast on WFAA last month.

AUSTIN, Texas — You didn't think we were done with Dale Hansen just yet, right?

WFAA's great sportscaster was honored on Monday by the Texas House of Representatives in Austin.

He entered retirement after his last broadcast on Sept. 2, following over 38 years with WFAA.

The Texas House took the time to congratulate Hansen with an official resolution that he was presented with on the House floor.

Rep. Yvonne Davis, of Dallas, sponsored Texas House Resolution 124 to honor Hansen.

"Widely known as the dean of sportscasters in the Lone Star State, Dale Hansen has demonstrated remarkable talent and a deep commitment to quality journalism, and he may indeed reflect with pride on a job well done," the resolution stated.

"That the House of Representatives of the 87th Texas Legislature, 2nd Called Session, hereby congratulate sportscaster Dale Hansen on his retirement from WFAA in Dallas and extend to him sincere best wishes for the future."

Hansen began his legendary career with WFAA on March, 28, 1983 and quickly became a staple of Dallas-Fort Worth sports coverage.