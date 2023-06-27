The Texas heat wave puts AC units across DFW to the test — including units at a Denton apartment complex

Repair crews at a Denton apartment complex are working nonstop to fix AC units challenged by extreme temperatures during this heatwave.

DENTON, Texas — Angela Simpson says that for the past week, her family has been trying to beat the heat.

They moved into the Oak Meadows Apartment Homes in Denton several months ago. But Angela says this week, her thermostat reading is seriously incorrect.

"The thermostat is saying that it's 60 degrees in here," Simpson said.

The temperature was nowhere near 60. Simpson notified the office at her complex the AC was out days ago.

"It's been about a week ago, I went to the office to let them know that it was hot and that the air was out," said Simpson.

Tuesday afternoon, one of the technicians was using a water hose to clean the AC units. The crews also spoke to several of her neighbors, who noticed them going from unit to unit. One maintenance crew member explained to Simpson's neighbor that they were not the only repairs underway.

During this week's back-to-back 100-degree-plus days, Simpson said things have gotten worse.

"It feels more like 85 to 90 degrees to me," Simpson said. "Yes, it's really uncomfortable."

But Simpson said she has an even bigger concern. Even with fans set up in her living room blowing 24/7, she keeps an inhaler nearby, fearing the heat inside her apartment will impact on her health.

"I am just afraid that after a while, it won't matter and I will have to end up going to the hospital," said Simpson, "I have had to use the inhaler twice today already."

WFAA reached out to Oak Meadow property managers by phone and at the office. A maintenance worker shared that we could only meet them in person by appointment.