Texas health care provider offers COVID-19 test discount to uninsured students

Texas health care provider MD Medical Group is preparing for a novel coronavirus surge and an increase in the number of students who need tests because schools have reopened.
These facilities are now offering uninsured students a 25% discount with a valid student ID.
Even though many school districts have implemented precautions such as requiring face masks, routine handwashing and social distancing, MD Medical Group leaders say they anticipate an increase in COVID-19 cases due to schools reopening.
This healthcare provider is offering antigen tests at 14 clinic locations in North Texas that provide results in 15 minutes. A pre-screening is not required.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for individuals with insurance, Medicare and Medicaid/CHIP.
Clinic locations
- Household of Faith, 5001 New York Ave. Arlington, Texas 76018
- 294 Uptown Blvd. Suite 120, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104
- 3201 W. Saner Ave., Dallas, Texas 75233
- 9709 Bruton Road, Dallas, Texas 75217
- 9991 Marsh Lane #100, Dallas, Texas 75220
- 8112 Spring Valley Road, Dallas, Texas 75240 (Insurance not accepted at this location)
- 8330 Abrams Road Suite 112, Dallas, Texas 75243 (Insurance not accepted at this location)
- Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane Dallas, Texas 75234
- 405 E Bolt St #415 Fort Worth, Texas, 76115
- 1200 Woodhaven Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas 76112
- 2636 W. Walnut St., Garland, Texas 75042
- 1111 S. Irving Heights Dr., Irving, Texas 75060
- 701 S. Stemmons Freeway., Suite 260, Lewisville, Texas 75067
- 7800 Preston Road Suite 300, Plano, Texas 75024