Texas health care provider offers COVID-19 test discount to uninsured students

Texas health care provider MD Medical Group is preparing for a novel coronavirus surge and an increase in the number of students who need tests because schools have reopened.

These facilities are now offering uninsured students a 25% discount with a valid student ID.

Even though many school districts have implemented precautions such as requiring face masks, routine handwashing and social distancing, MD Medical Group leaders say they anticipate an increase in COVID-19 cases due to schools reopening.

This healthcare provider is offering antigen tests at 14 clinic locations in North Texas that provide results in 15 minutes. A pre-screening is not required.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for individuals with insurance, Medicare and Medicaid/CHIP.

Clinic locations