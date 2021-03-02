Gov. Abbott praises DeSoto beauty supply store owner for opening and helping other small businesses during pandemic

Lynn's Beauty Depot opened during the pandemic. Gov. Abbott described the small Black-owned business as a lifeline to other entrepreneurs.

DESOTO, Texas — A new beauty supply shop in North Texas is getting recognized for its owner's determination and decision to open during the pandemic.

Lynn’s Beauty Depot opened at 1488 N. Hampton Road in Desoto in June 2020. It’s the first Black-owned, veteran-owned and woman-owned beauty supply store in the city.

"We took a huge chance,” said owner Rodesia Scott.

Scott, a U.S. Navy veteran, said she took a risk opening a business during a time when coronavirus was forcing other shops to close.

Governor Gregg Abbott and his team heard about the entrepreneur's efforts.

“Rodesia opened a brick and mortar beauty supply store in the middle of a pandemic,” said Abbott.

The governor highlighted Scott and other Texans during his State of the State address this week.

“She became a lifeline to other entrepreneurs when she launched Small Business Saturdays,” said Abbott.

From wigs, to shampoos, sprays, gels and accessories, Scott offers a variety of hair products for women and a wide selection of men’s grooming items.

She admits the journey to opening her shop wasn’t easy. Scott said fear was her motivator.

"One thing I always try to tell myself is to do it scared. If you do it when you are comfortable, when the hard part comes along, you may fold. But if you do it when you’re uncomfortable, when you are scared, at some point you’re going to believe, well I can take over the world,” said Scott.

The business owner wants Lynn’s Beauty Depot to be a special place in and for the community.

Each week, Scott hosts Small Business Saturday at the beauty supply shop. She offers free space for other entrepreneurs and invites them to sell their products.

“Texans have shown grit, resilience, compassion throughout the pandemic,” said Abbott.

Scott remains optimistic. She believes service to the community and providing good customer service will help make the business a beautiful success.