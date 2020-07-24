Gov. Abbott says 'no local official is actually stepping up' to enforce safety orders

Gov. Greg Abbott says many local leaders had been asking him to impose a mask order. Since he did, he says none of them are enforcing it.

Gov. Greg Abbott is calling out the local leaders who have not enforced the orders he has put in place.

On July 2, Abbott issued a statewide mask order in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases. During a live interview with WFAA on Friday, he questioned why more hasn't been done since then.

"Everyone was clamoring and asking for a mask order," Abbott said. "I imposed a mask order, and nobody's enforcing it."

Abbott also said that the recent death of a 5-year-old due to COVID-19 "emphasizes the point that anybody can contract COVID-19."

Dallas County health officials reported nine deaths and 659 new cases Friday afternoon. Abbott said there are plenty of orders already in place that put limitations on capacity in businesses and for public gatherings.

"In so many locations across the state of Texas, no local official is actually stepping up and using the tools they have to enforce those orders," Gov. Abbott said.

When the governor announced plans to reopen the state on April 27, he revealed a plan to hire a team of 4,000 contact tracers. While Texas has not reached that goal, Gov. Abbott said he is more focused on the number of tests per day. He said Texas is giving out more than 60,000 tests per day.

"We've also increased the turnaround time," Abbott said. "We were having difficulties with private labs in getting turnaround of the testing results."

Abbott said that people should continue to stay home if they can. And if someone has to leave, "make sure you do wear a face covering of some sort."