Texas gas prices keep going up. Here's how DFW compares to the rest of the state

TEXAS, USA — Both Dallas and Fort Worth currently have some of the highest gas prices at the pump in Texas, according to a recent report from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

As of Thursday, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Dallas is $3.47 per gallon, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. This is the 4th highest average in the state.

Fort Worth isn't far behind, currently averaging $3.46, which is the 5th highest in Texas.

The highest mark can be found in El Paso, a city averaging $3.58 at the pump. Drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.24 per gallon.

For the state as a whole, the gas price average in Texas is $3.38 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 17 cents more than from this day last week and 92 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.73, which is 19 cents more when compared to this day last week and 99 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA.

Gas price averages in Texas and across the country have increased significantly in the last week, similar to a price spike following a major hurricane.

The statewide gas price average has not been as high as $3.38 since August 2014, AAA says. The energy market has been volatile in recent weeks due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, causing uncertainty about Russia’s large crude oil supplies making it on to the global market.

This uncertainty is causing crude oil prices to spike well over $100 a barrel and that means gas prices will more than likely continue to rise as drivers gear up for more traveling as we move out of winter, according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

“Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” Armbruster said. “Demand for gasoline will only increase as spring approaches and more people travel. Couple that with rising crude oil prices and drivers can expect to continue to see even higher fuel prices in the days and weeks ahead.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the third-lowest gas price average in the country, tied with Mississippi, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

California drivers are paying the most at $4.94 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel

Studies have shown personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption, according to AAA.

Adopting new and improved behaviors on the road can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some ways AAA says drivers can improve their fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

