'Where would they go?': North Texas nonprofit sounds alarm on limited funding for Texans with disabilities

"We’re kind of at a point where we're going to have to make some difficult decisions and that’s frustrating because the folks we care for would have no place to go."

Example video title will go here for this video

IRVING, Texas — Texas ranks almost dead last in per capita spending for people with intellectual and other developmental disabilities. Years of limited funding are straining organizations who care for the most medically fragile adults in North Texas.

Ability Connection CEO Jim Hanophy is sounding the alarm.

"We’re kind of at a point where we're going to have to make some difficult decisions and that’s frustrating because the folks, we care for would have no place to go," said Hanophy.

Ability Connection serves hundreds of members with intellectual and other developmental disabilities, they also operate eight group homes.

"They get to be in a family environment, they’re well cared for, their personal needs are taken care of, they have great meals and great fun and again, they would live a minimal existence someplace else," says Hanophy.

Group homes require 24/7 staffing, but these residential aide positions are difficult to fill.

"We need to have two staff because they require assistance with hygiene and showering and feeding and all of those types of things," says Hanophy.

The State covers less than 80% of what it takes to fund Ability Connection.

Reimbursement rates for staff have increased 2-3% over the years, while costs have gone up around 15%.

"I’ve been doing this work for a long time, and this is probably the worst it’s ever been in terms of the challenges that we’re facing with the gap," says Hanophy.

It's nice to have volunteers join us at our new offices! You can tell by the smiles on their faces that the members loved having Nexstar join them for homemade ice cream! Posted by Ability Connection on Tuesday, June 20, 2023

The state sets rates through the Legislator for services and group homes are funded under two different services.

Daybreak Anchor Kara Sewell reached out to one local State Senator to find out where the money is and how the community can help protect our most vulnerable population.

District 12 State Senator Tan Parker, an advocate for people who are differently abled, says Ability Connection is one element of an entire state budget.

"We need more awareness; we need Texans to become aware of this issue. I want more of my colleagues to be aware of this issue. With all of the thousands and thousands of bills that come our way and 140-day session, there’s only so much human bandwidth," says State State Senator Tan Parker. "I’m always working to raise awareness, so my colleagues understand what we’re doing."

Senator Parker says he’s proud of the work they did during this last legislative session.

"We put many billions of dollars of new money into the Health and Human Services system, and we specifically put another $2 billion into helping care providers," says Senator Parker.

Funds will be appropriated over a 2-year period. But Hanophy says, it takes a broader coalition than government.

"In all fairness, I think the state has done a pretty good job of moving in that direction but there’s gaps and there’s not much room for creativity," says Hanophy.

So, Hanophy is innovating, seeking out corporate partnerships and churches to adopt their group homes.

"Where would they go? They need us, we love them, we’re providing them with a great quality of life. There needs to be a way to pay for it," says Hanophy.

Ability Connection recently moved their headquarters and training center to Las Colinas.