Texas energy demand projected to pass last winter, but here's the difference

DALLAS — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is projecting an all-time winter peak demand for energy this week - more than last year's February storm - but the state power grid also has more energy reserves on hand and should remain online, officials said.

ERCOT's latest forecast Thursday projected a peak demand of 74,700 megawatts at 8 a.m. Friday.

Last year's peak demand in February was 69,692 megawatts, which pushed the Texas grid to near failure and led to millions of Texans losing power.

The demand this week, if ERCOT's projections hold, would easily surpass last year's winter peak and also rival the all-time peak demand of 74,820 megawatts, which was set in August 2019.

But this time around, ERCOT officials said, the state power grid will have enough energy reserves to handle the demand. Gov. Greg Abbott in a news conference Thursday said Texas should have about 10,000 megawatts in reserves at peak demand this week.

On Thursday, the state had about 20,000 megawatts in reserves, an "extraordinary supply of extra power," Abbott said. A single megawatt is enough to power up to 200 homes.

"The power grid is performing very well at this time," Abbott said.

About 70,000 people, including 25,000 in North Texas, were without power on Thursday due to local outages unrelated to the state power grid.

ERCOT CEO Brad Jones said the level of icing in the state has been "significant" but not as severe as expected, allowing wind operators and other generators to remain online.

As of noon Tuesday, no power generators had gone offline due to cold weather. Jones attributed the state's winterization requirements for power generators to helping keep operators online this week.

In November, ERCOT had projected a peak winter demand of about 62,000, "based on the average weather conditions at the time of the winter peak demand."

Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said there have not been any “significant events" during the storm.

He said Texas, the nation’s largest natural gas producer, remains “very fortunate” because its natural gas supply far exceeds demand.

Staples said even if production diminished – there is ample supply in the marketplace. In fact, he said Texas has a massive amount of natural gas in storage – about 125 times the normal daily usage needed for electric power generation.