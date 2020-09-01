Five months after a controversial shooting investigation, the Texas Department of Public Safety released video footage of a shooting that happened in South Dallas in the summer of 2019.

The video shows a couple of troopers attempting to pull over Schaston Hodge during a traffic stop. The incident ends in Hodge’s death.

The 27-year-old died after suffering 16 gunshot wounds to his body, according to an autopsy report.

Texas DPS troopers say they spotted Hodge making a left turn without signaling on Aug. 17, 2019. Dash camera footage the agency released shows Hodge failing to stop and driving through residential streets, as troopers followed with patrol vehicle lights flashing.

RELATED: Suspect shot, killed by troopers after pursuit in South Dallas, officials say

The traffic stop becomes more chaotic as Hodge pulled into the driveway of his grandmother’s home on the 4200 block of Jamaica in South Dallas.

"People were already suspecting something was going to happen, right, with them being in the community," community organizer Ray Bollin said.

Community activists, including Roshir Knows, Ray Bollin, and Daniel Davis Clayton are among those who have long questioned what really happened that tragic night.

Investigation reports show troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin initiated the traffic stop and gave chase. Neither of the law enforcement officers regularly patrol the Dallas area.

RELATED: Councilman wants state troopers out of South Dallas

At one point, body camera video from one of the troopers shows Hodge exiting his car and pulling out a gun.

Shots were fired.

The autopsy report shows Hodge was shot 16 times. There were three gunshot wounds to the head. The rest of the gunshot wounds covered his torso and legs.

"Sixteen shots mean both officers unloaded. That is overkill. No one even had any idea that that is what actually happened," Knows said.

In the video, a gun could be seen lying on the ground near Hodge’s body at the scene.

“We understand that we may not like the information that we receive, but we need to know the truth," Clayton said.

Community activists say they believe the information about the shooting needed to be shared with the public for transparency’s sake.

"There are so many in the community that are just still not happy," Knows added.

The activists say, moving forward, they will continue demanding transparency in all cases that raise concern.

A Dallas County grand jury reviewed the videos and other evidence in the shooting case back in October 2019.

The grand jury decided against filing criminal indictments on the troopers involved in the shooting investigation.

More on WFAA: