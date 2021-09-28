Texas district bans unattended younger students from football games after vandalism linked to TikTok challenge

The district also says those students must sit in the stands with the adult unless they are going to the bathroom or concession stand.

POTEET, Texas — The Poteet Independent School District posted to their Facebook page that students in 8th grade or younger will not be allowed to go to home football games unless they are with a parent, guardian or adult sibling.

The district also says those students must sit in the stands with the adult unless they are going to the bathroom or concession stand. Students will also not be able to bring a backpack to the home games.

DEVELOPING - Poteet ISD bans unattended students from 8th grade and below at football games due to vandalism linked to Tik Tok challenge. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/LBlYfaTJd9 — James Keith (@James_Keith) September 28, 2021

"These decisions are the results of unsafe play and destruction and vandalism of our restrooms in response to a current TikTok challenge that has been plaguing school district facilities across our state," the post, written by Superintendent Charles Camarillo, says.

It continues with, "Please do not send or drop off your students to our home football games without a parent, guardian or adult sibling. They will be denied entry."

The post closes with the district wanting Friday nights to be "both enjoyable and safe."

