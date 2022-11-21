Here's how much your Thanksgiving road trip will cost from DFW

DALLAS — This story is a bit more fun to write now, compared to a few months ago.
When we calculated the costs of various Texas road trips for Fourth of July, gas prices were around $4.50 per gallon, the highest mark of all-time.
On Monday, average prices for unleaded gas in Texas were $2.99 per gallon.
North Texas was seeing slightly lower prices, at $2.91 in Tarrant County and $2.93 in Dallas County. The higher gas prices in Texas were mostly in West Texas and the Panhandle.
Compared to recent years, $3.00 might still seem steep. But prices are down across the board compared to this summer.
So if you're hitting the road for Thanksgiving travel, it won't cost you nearly as much as those summer road trips.
As did ahead of Fourth of July, we did a *rough* calculation of what it's going to cost you from Dallas-Fort Worth. We say rough because mileage figures vary, depending on what vehicle you're driving, and a trip from Waxahachie to Austin is short than, say, a trip to Austin from Prosper.
But this should give you a decent idea of what to expect at the pump this week.
For these calculations, we used two miles-per-gallon figures – 24.2 for cars and 17.5 for trucks, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Energy – and we calculated distances from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, located in the center of North Texas.
And, for gas prices, we used the Dallas average of $2.93 per gallon, according to the latest data released Thursday from AAA Texas.
Broken Bow, Okla.
Miles: 378
Car: $45.76
Truck: $63.28
Oklahoma City
Miles: 388
Car: $46.97
Truck: $64.96
Austin
Miles: 426
Car: $51.57
Truck: $71.32
Fredericksburg (Hill Country)
Miles: 508
Car: $61.50
Truck: $85.05
San Antonio
Miles: 524
Car: $63.44
Truck: $87.73
Houston
Miles: 516
Car: $62.47
Truck: $86.39
New Orleans
Miles: 1,022
Car: $123.73
Truck: $171.11
Santa Fe, N.M.
Miles: 1,238
Car: $149.89
Truck: $207.27
Breckenridge, Colo.
Miles: 1,592
Car: $192.75
Truck: $266.54