Ever thought of eloping? Couples are changing to short and sweet ceremonies during coronavirus

Coronavirus may have derailed their plans for hundreds of guests or big ballroom dance parties but couples are turning to local businesses to tie a smaller knot.

DALLAS — You know that newlywed glow? Well, 48 hours later, even though a Zoom interview, you can see the Hunters have it.

"It still hasn’t hit me yet!" Elijah Hunter said. "I’ll be telling her, 'Babe, you’re Mrs. Hunter!'"

Their joy is contagious, and how this McKinney couple tied the knot this past weekend is a lesson in making it work.

"We actually had a ceremony planned," said Sasha Hunter. "Then, corona hit, and when that happened, I didn't know what to do."

She turned to the internet and found Jennifer Allen of Just Elope.

"We’ve had so many people who are now Googling the word 'elope,' when that wasn’t even something in their mind before this," said Allen. "We are one of the first things that pop up!"

Her company, all about quickly putting together small ceremonies, was built for this. Allen also has personal experience, having eloped with husband Tavarous 10 years ago, hours before he deployed for the Navy.

"I went to City Hall," she said. "That’s what started our business!"

Allen aimed to make May 9th as beautiful as possible for the Hunters. Elijah’s east coast family couldn’t be there, but the couple did have some socially distant support, plus a focus on each other that let them forget.

"For a moment it felt like we were in no 'corona,' we just were in our own world. Everything was flowing, the world was still at ease," said Elijah.

It’s a big decision to change your big day. So if you’re a bride debating what to do, know this. The Hunters don’t regret it.

"You might not have the celebration and the ceremony, but go after the marriage, that’s what it’s all about in the end, so go for it," said Sasha.