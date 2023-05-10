'Get a job' | Several Texas City restaurants robbed in less than 24 hours

All of the restaurants have been servicing Texas City residents for decades.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Texas City police are asking for the public's help with catching the people responsible for a string of restaurant burglaries that happened in the span of hours.

Police believe the burglaries happened between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

One of the restaurants that was hit was Gus' restaurant off Palmer Highway.

“Offices were ransacked, the door was kicked in, and the back door was pried open." said manager Bridget Sauer. "And the power was out. They cut our power.”

The thief or thieves even stole liquor from the restaurant.

"Get a job," Sauer said. "It sucks for people that work their butts off for people to just come and take from them.”

Not far away is Grandpa Rosario's, another Texas City spot that was hit. When employees came to open the restaurant Wednesday morning, they saw the thief or thieves broke in through the door and stole the cash register.

“I got a bit depressed but it could’ve been worse, nobody got hurt. Thank God.”

Surveillance cameras from Grandpa Rosario's caught the person who broke in and the vehicle they used to get away.

The Reef was also hit, but luckily burglars didn't get anything.

The one thing that all of these restaurants have in common is that they all are long-time restaurants in Texas City that have been open for decades.

If you have any information on the break-ins, you're urged to call Texas City police.