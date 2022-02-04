Power outage in Texas City leaves nearly 20,000 customers in the dark, forces plants to flare, officials say

It's unknown what caused the power outage.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — On one of the coldest nights of the year, nearly 20,000 people are without power in Texas City. At 8 p.m., it was 34 degrees.

Officials said 19,000 Texas-New Mexico Power customers, which accounts for about 14% of Galveston County customers, lost power on Friday night. It's unknown what caused the outage.

The Texas City Police Department said there is no refinery fire. The large power outage caused plants to flare in order to burn off product.

The Texas City Office of Emergency Management said it's trying to get a timetable for when the power might come back on. Officials said no injuries have been reported and there was no plant explosion.

Texas-New Mexico Power said it was investigating the outage and hoped to have power restored by 3 a.m.

Regarding Texas City, La Marque outage. We have been actively investigating and working the issue. Don't know any more yet. Will follow up with media inquirers when we do. ... Early restoration estimate 3am (subject to change). — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) February 5, 2022

Nearby, La Marque city officials said some residents could be impacted, although there was no shelter-in-place order issued. They said crews were working to restore power.

What is flaring?

Flaring is a process that removes dangerous gasses with minimal harm to the environment. It's used in regulating pressure in chemical plants and also handling natural gas release in wells.

At industrial plants, flare stacks are usually used for burning off flammable gas released by safety valves during unplanned events. Flaring is also used for the planned combustion of gasses in short periods of time during startups and shutdowns.

Dangers on the road

TxDOT said drivers in the area should be careful because signals are out. Motorists should treat each intersection as a four-way stop.

Heads up if traveling in the area of Texas City/ La Marque. Numerous signals are out on state roadways. Treat each intersection as a four-way stop. https://t.co/lFK0nW0zfn — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 5, 2022

No community threat

Texas City Emergency Management said there are no immediate threats to the community.

Galveston County

The Galveston County Office of Emergency Management said there was no threat to the community and it was monitoring the situation.

There is no threat to the community at this time.



Galveston County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation and will provide updates.



To report an outage or to see the power outage map, you can call 888-866-7456 or visit https://t.co/8XSMkA1fsF. — Galveston County OEM (@galvcountyoem) February 5, 2022