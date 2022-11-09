Texas boy killed in crash while riding on bike pegs, officials say

The crash happened on Monday at approximately 6:20 p.m. near Crandall, police told WFAA.

CRANDALL, Texas — A Texas boy was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Crandall after being struck while riding on the back of bike pegs, police said Wednesday.

The Crandall Police Chief told WFAA that officers responded at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Monday to a bridge at FM 741 between Thelma Lane and Griffin Lane. Police said that officers spoke with two juveniles who were involved in the crash. The juveniles told the officers they thought they could cross the bridge before the approaching cars could make it to the bridge.

According to the juveniles, when they were on the bridge, a vehicle struck them while on the bike. One juvenile was driving the bike and another was riding on the back of the bike on pegs, police said.

The juvenile riding on the pegs died from his injuries at the scene, and the other juvenile had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The identities of those involved in the crash were not made available by police. There was no further information immediately available.