Biden administration commutes sentences for 6 North Texans

President Joe Biden issued commutations for a handful of people in North Texas who were serving long sentences for "non-violent drug offenses."

DALLAS — Editor's note: On Tuesday, the Biden Administration issued three pardons and 75 commutations. The video published above are the three people the President has pardoned. All North Texans were issued commutations, not pardons.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced commutations for six North Texans who were serving lengthy sentences for drug crimes.

Administration officials described the crimes as "non-violent drug offenses," according to a White House news release.

The six North Texans were among a group of 75 people who had their sentences commutated. Three people were pardoned on Tuesday, including a a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges. Two other people who were pardoned had been convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities, officials said.

It is important to note that the six North Texans were not pardoned. For the three people pardoned by Biden, their crimes are essentially forgiven. In the commutation cases, they're merely reduced sentences. According to the Biden Administration, the sentences commuted expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement.

"America is a nation of laws and second chances, redemption, and rehabilitation," Biden said in a statement. "Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, faith leaders, civil rights advocates, and law enforcement leaders agree that our criminal justice system can and should reflect these core values that enable safer and stronger communities. During Second Chance Month, I am using my authority under the Constitution to uphold those values by pardoning and commuting the sentences of fellow Americans."

Here are the six people in North Texas who were issued commutations:

Sharon Louise Boatright – Richardson, Texas Offense : Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Northern District of Texas). Sentence : 190 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (December 16, 2013); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (July 15, 2016). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

– Richardson, Texas Lori Jean Cross – North Richland Hills, Texas Offense : Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Northern District of Texas). Sentence : 120 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (September 12, 2016). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

– North Richland Hills, Texas Deborah Ann Dodd – Forney, Texas Offense : Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectible amount of methamphetamine or 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Eastern District of Texas). Sentence : 140 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (February 19, 2015). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

– Forney, Texas Nova Neal Finau – Fort Worth, Texas Offense: Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Northern District of Texas). Sentence : 140 months of imprisonment, four-year term of supervised release (March 31, 2016). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the four-year term of supervised release.

– Fort Worth, Texas Stephanie Hernandez – Dallas, Texas Offense : Distribution of a controlled substance (Northern District of Texas). Sentence : 120 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (April 21, 2017). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

– Dallas, Texas Brittany Krambeck – Fort Worth, Texas Offense : Maintaining drug involved premises; structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements (Northern District of Texas). Sentence : 220 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (October 29, 2010). Commutation Grant : Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2024, leaving intact and in effect the three-year term of supervised release.

The Biden Administration also announced Tuesday new steps to support those re-entering society after incarceration. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Labor will collaborate to provide job training. New grants are being put into place for workforce development programs. There will be " greater opportunities to serve in federal government," officials said.

The Biden Administration also said it is expanding access to capital for people with convictions trying to start a small business, and also providing more support for health care, housing, and educational opportunities.

"As I laid out in my comprehensive strategy to reduce gun crime, helping those who served their time return to their families and become contributing members of their communities is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism and decrease crime," Biden said in his statement. "While today’s announcement marks important progress, my Administration will continue to review clemency petitions and deliver reforms that advance equity and justice, provide second chances, and enhance the wellbeing and safety of all Americans."