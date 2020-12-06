North Texas continues to set record highs for new coronavirus hospitalizations, cases

There are currently 2,166 people hospitalized statewide and 712 in the North Texas region for the COVID-19 virus. This is the 3rd straight record high in North Texas

DALLAS — Texas again reported a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations Friday.

The Dallas-Fort Worth region has also seen a record high number of hospitalizations for COVID-19. There were 2,166 people statewide reported hospitalized with the virus Friday.

Of those, 712 are in the North Texas region.

This is the third straight record high of hospitalizations in as many days for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. There were 705 patients on Thursday and 687 on Wednesday.

On Monday, Texas health officials reported the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since May 5.

Also, for the third time this week, Dallas County set another new record high for COVID-19 cases in a day. The county reported 328 new cases along with 3 deaths.

During a news conference, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the increase in COVID-19 cases could be due to testing but he's more concerned about hospitalization numbers.

"I'm not telling you not to be focused on other important things," Jenkins said. "What I am pleading with you is that you maintain focus on your health."

Jenkins encouraged residents to continue practicing good health and safety measures.

"This disease doesn't care that we're tired," Jenkins said. "It is relentless in finding a host and getting as many people sick as possible."



