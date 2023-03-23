Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old allegedly abducted in Azle, officials say

According to the Azle Police Department Aubree Trainer was last seen around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at First Baptist Azle.

AZLE, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl after she was allegedly abducted near Fort Worth, officials announced Thursday morning.

According to the Azle Police Department, the teen, identified as Aubree Trainer, was last seen around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at First Baptist Azle in the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle. The small city is just northwest of Fort Worth in Parker and Tarrant counties.

Aubree is described as a white female, standing at 5’4” and weighing approximately 103 pounds. She has curly blonde/brown hair and green eyes.

Law enforcement said Aubree was last seen wearing glasses, her hair in a bun, a black T-shirt with “Tupac” print, tie-die pants and white slide shoes.

Law enforcement believes she was taken by someone in a white panel van with two small windows in the back and a medium-size window on the side.