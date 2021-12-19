Texas A&M University athlete killed in car accident while returning home for the holidays, officials say

Chance Gibson, who graduated from The Woodlands High School, was a runner for the university.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M University freshman athlete was killed while returning home for the holiday break, according to the school.

Officials said Chance Gibson got into a car accident about 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

Gibson, who officials said was from The Woodlands, was a member of the school's cross country as well as track and field team.

"Our program mourns the tragic loss of Chance Gibson. He was beloved by his teammates and everyone who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones," athletics department staff said on Twitter.

Here.https://t.co/LKC3PvALHV — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) December 20, 2021

Gibson competed in the Aggie Opener 5K and the Texas A&M Invitational 8K during the fall cross country season, according officials.

Before going to college, he was a three-year letter winner in cross country and track and field at The Woodlands High School.