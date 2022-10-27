x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Texas A&M football walk-out song changed to "Bonfire" instrumental by Childish Gambino

It was announced earlier today that "Power" by Kanye West would no longer be the entrance song for the Aggies at home.
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork revealed Thursday, Oct. 27 that the new walk-out song for the Texas A&M football team will be "Bonfire" by Childish Gambino.

The instrumentals to "Bonfire" are currently used to begin the third quarter at Kyle Field post-halftime.

The news comes after the previous song, "Power" by Kanye West, was removed following the artist's controversial remarks on social media. Within the past week, many notable companies, including even Ye's own talent agency, have distanced themselves from the award-winning rapper.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

ATF looking into how Dallas hospital shooting suspect obtained a gun

Before You Leave, Check This Out