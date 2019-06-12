DALLAS — There is a lot of excitement building among residents in the Bertrand neighborhood of South Dallas.

Neighbors are preparing for a big celebration to announce some new additions to the community. Members of the neighborhood are helping to transform a lot into a new training farm and community garden.

“We want everybody to know what’s going on here,” said Willie Mae Coleman, president of the Bertrand Neighborhood Association President and a longtime resident.

The residents are also eager and preparing to welcome one of their newest neighbors to the area. Texas A&M College of Dentistry is moving nearby.

"I really like it when people drive by and say, 'Hey, what's happening over there at Bertrand?'" said Dorothy Hopkins, president and CEO of Frazier Revitalization.

Texas A&M College of Dentistry is opening a new clinic in the South Dallas Community. It will be on the 4500 block of Scyene Road, adjacent to Parkland Hospital at Hatcher Station Village.

Paul Hoffman, with Texas A&M College of Dentistry, said administrators are excited about this expansion.

"We'll be going into the highest need community for dental care,” Hoffman said.

The new clinic will be easily accessible to future patients. It is on DART’s bus and train line.

"We'll have eight chairs… and we'll be providing comprehensive care," Hoffman said. "And we'll be providing it at very affordable prices as well."

Frazier Revitalization will develop the new dental clinic. It is scheduled to open sometime in Fall 2020.

"We really wanted the neighborhood to be able to see and hear what's going on before we just started constructing," Hoffman said.

Prior to the South Dallas dental clinic opening, Texas A&M College of Dentistry will open a nine-story, 160,000-square-foot clinic and education building near the Baylor University Medical Center station.

Administrators say the goal is to provide greater access to care to the city’s dentally underserved areas.

Bertrand Neighborhood Association is also planning to unveil its new street toppers during the community celebration.

The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4527 Scyene Road next to the Hatcher Street DART station.

