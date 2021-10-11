Travis County court hearing arguments on constitutionality of Texas abortion law

The law, previously known as Senate Bill 8, bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County district court is hearing arguments from Texas abortion providers and advocates asking for the new so-called Heartbeat Act to be stopped.

The law went into effect on Sept. 1, and the first legal challenge happened the very first day it went into effect. Now, two months later, questions over the constitutionality of the law still stand.

The law, previously known as Senate Bill 8, bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks. That's before many women know they are pregnant.

The law is enforced by private citizens who can sue abortion providers or anyone who aids a woman in getting an abortion. They can be awarded $10,000 if the lawsuit succeeds.

Earlier in the morning of Nov. 10, before the hearing started, plaintiffs in the case along with Texas Abortion Fund staff held a rally outside the Travis County Courthouse.

Texas abortion funds, providers & advocates share impacts of SB 8, the new state law that bans abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected. A Travis County District Court judge is set to hear oral arguments in lawsuit a they brought over constitutionality of the ban at 9 @KVUE pic.twitter.com/TrqR0i98OC — Bryce Newberry (@Bryce_Newberry) November 10, 2021

In September, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to stay in effect as the legal challenges play out. Then, last week, the Supreme Court heard arguments about the enforcement mechanism that allows private citizens to sue, which could possibly cause further legal implications in topics outside of abortion in the future.