Federal judge in Austin hears arguments against Texas law that bans most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Justice Department has finished making its arguments to block the enforcement of a new law in Texas that bans most abortions. Now, the lawyers are waiting for the federal judge to make his decision.

Lawyers with the U.S. Justice Department made their arguments before U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin on Friday. While the lawyers wait on the decision in a lawsuit that was filed against the State of Texas, they are asking the judge to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction that would prevent the law from being enforced.

The hearing has wrapped up, but it's not clear when Judge Pitman could make a decision on the Friday hearing.

According to the Associated Press, it's also not clear how quickly abortion clinics in Texas would resume abortion operations if the judge ruled in the Justice Department's favor. It's expected that Texas would quickly appeal.

In the lawsuit previously filed against Texas, the Justice Department said, “It is settled constitutional law that ‘a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability.’” The lawsuit continues, “But Texas has done just that.”

Texas' abortion law, which took effect Sept. 1, bans most abortions in the state, the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. Senate Bill 8, deemed the "Heartbeat Act," bans abortions when cardiac activity can be detected in a fetus. That typically happens when a woman is six weeks pregnant, and before most women learn they are pregnant.