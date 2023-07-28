Tesla workers given all-clear to reenter Austin gigafactory following 'active attacker' alert

Tesla workers received an email about an "active attacker" at around 5 a.m. Friday. As of 6:30 a.m., they've been given the all-clear to reenter the gigafactory.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are present at Tesla's headquarters in far southeast Austin, near Del Valle, early Friday morning.

KVUE Daybreak crews on the scene observed that it appeared as though workers had been evacuated from the building. As of just after 5 a.m., Tesla Road was closed, with backups long the State Highway 130 toll road. As of just after 6 a.m., the exit to get on Tesla Road had been reopened.

Very little is known about this situation, but KVUE did confirm Tesla workers received an email at around 5 a.m. stating, "There is an Active Attacker near column location 35Z at the Giga Factory Texas. Please take cover and stand by for further details."

At 5:17 a.m., KVUE Daybreak crews on the scene witnessed police arriving, telling everyone to leave the area immediately. Workers began running away.

NEW: police just arrived and said “Everyone needs to leave right now!” Workers started running. pic.twitter.com/3uvUNzNzyu — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) July 28, 2023

The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) told KVUE at around 5:40 a.m. that it was in the process of clearing the building and deputies were not hearing any gunshots. There are no casualties, and TCSO said there is nothing to substantiate evidence of a shooter at this time.

Just after 6 a.m., hundreds of Tesla workers appeared to be reentering the building. KVUE confirmed at around 6:20 that workers had been given the all-clear to reenter the building.

The exit to get onto Tesla Road is back open.



Cars are going through, and workers seem to be entering the Tesla Gigafactory. https://t.co/QcX3p9Dxpe pic.twitter.com/yh6RLHgvub — Pamela Comme (@commepamela) July 28, 2023

Tesla workers received an all-clear message that stated in part, "ALL CLEAR has been given. The situation is safe after Law Enforcement conducted a thorough sweep of the area."

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

