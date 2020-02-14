DALLAS — Seven-year-old Hadley Daniel takes many trips to the doctor to treat her acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Her dad, Bradley Daniel, said the treatments have shown how tough she is.

"I tell her all the time, she's the strongest little girl I know," Bradley Daniel said. "She's my hero. Always will be."

Most days are filled with discussions about bone marrow bruising and medical procedures.

Friday was different.

Highland Park High School invited Hadley to be the special guest for the school's pep rally.

Hadley Daniel takes one of her many trips to the hospital for treatment.

The "Hilites" is Highland Park's service club that raises money for a nonprofit or organization. This school year, the group raised $50,000 for the Make-a-Wish North Texas foundation, which is a youth fundraiser record.

"I think being above the average calls for us to use all of our resources, and take those resources and give to the people who need them more," Hilites president Caroline Lochausen said.

Hadley was invited to be a part of the check ceremony for Make-a-Wish. What she didn't know is there was a second part to the presentation.

Hadley was also given a trip to Disney.

Hadley Daniel hugs one of the Hilites members after she found out she is going to Walt Disney World.

With part of the $50,000 raised by Highland Park, Make-a-Wish North Texas is granting Hadley's wish to go to Walt Disney World with her family.

To see a group of teenagers raise so much money for kids is really special for Lindsey Landers, a development officer with Make a Wish North Texas.

"It's awesome to see these kids rally around Hadley today, celebrate her and help us tell her that her wish is coming true," Landers said.

"It means more than you know," said Emily Daniel, Hadley's mom. "I have no words for it. It's a lot. It's definitely a lot."

The Daniel family will head to Disney World this March.

