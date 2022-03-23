Rats, roaches and mold: Tenant sues Mesquite apartment complex over unfavorable conditions

Brittany Jones told a judge complaints about heat, air conditioning, leaks, and pest problems at Hillcrest Apartments in Mesquite have gone ignored for years.

MESQUITE, Texas — Tenants at an apartment complex in Mesquite continue to push for repairs and demand action.

Some residents at Hillcrest Apartments claim they’ve been complaining to the City of Mesquite about unfavorable living conditions and code violations.

“There’s roach and rat infestation, mold, asbestos. We are dealing with sewage,” said tenant, Brittany Jones.

Hillcrest Apartments is currently at the center of a lawsuit filed by the City of Mesquite in Dallas County courts.

“We don’t have hot water. We have roaches! Nothing has changed in Hillcrest Apartments,” Jones said, as she pointed to problems inside her unit.

The alleged history of ignored issues prompted Jones to file her own lawsuit against the apartment complex in Mesquite Municipal Court.

Jones represented herself during a repair and remedy hearing on Wednesday, March 23. Jones told the judge she’s been living in her unit four years. She claimed work orders and complaints to management were ignored over time.

“My people no longer own this apartment complex. We don’t control it. We don’t make any repairs. We don’t collect the rent,” said Gerald Greer, attorney for Hillcrest Apartments, LLC., the complex’s former owner.

Greer told the judge his clients sold the apartment complex more than one year ago, and they don’t believe they’re liable.

However, Jones presented evidence to the judge, showing a history of service requests dating back to 2018.

The judge determined the evidence showed Greer’s clients owned and operated the property, at least half the time Jones was a resident. The judge granted Jones a judgement for $5,000. The defendant has 21 days to file an appeal.

Affordable housing advocates, like Rev. Geoffrey Moore of St. Stephen United Methodist Church describe the hearing as a minor victory. He said, however, there is more work to do.

“We have an obligation as a city, as a community, to provide fair, affordable housing choice for everyone.”