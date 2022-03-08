Helping teens feel like they belong at school

In a troubling signs for parents, just 51% of teens feel like they belong at their school.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — As students head back to school, a new study finds that teens are struggling with bullying and belonging.

A report by Qualtrics finds some troubling signs for parents. Just 51% of teens feel like they belong at their school.

That's troubling because kids who don't feel like they belong report being half as satisfied with their education as teens who do. They are also more likely to drop out. Up to a quarter of them say they don't feel welcome.

A big part of the problem is bullying and the fact teens don't know what to do about it. Only 34% of teens say they would feel comfortable telling an adult they were being bullied. They are more likely to help a friend, but even then, only 49% would feel comfortable asking an adult for help.

"Having open communication, in terms of what is acceptable behavior and what isn't is really important," said Sarah Williams, advocacy and public policy director for the Marion County Commission on Youth (MCCOY). "I think it's important to foster those relationships so kids feel comfortable coming to adults to ask for help."

MCCOY has been pushing to help with things. They supported a law to get teachers trained to identify and address bullying in the classroom.

"It's also a good way to track and report that data. It's important to understand what you're seeing when you see it," Williams said. "Having encouragement from adults to pursue what they're interested in would really help with a feeling of belonging."

She recommends parents and caring adults support a child's interest, and help them find other kids who share those interests.

"It's helpful to find those shared interests. Oftentimes, adults will have the resources and knowledge to help find the clubs and people where they will fit in," she said.

Williams also said the community centers, where teens can safely meet and share their interests, play a role, too.

"They have after-hours nights where kids can come after school to hangout, do homework, watch a movie, play basketball, (a place where) they can just hang out and be safe," she said.

She said more communities should invest in building community centers around central Indiana.

MCCOY keeps a Youth Activity Directory to help parents and teens find safe, supportive activities where teens can feel like they belong. You can also request a physical copy on their website.